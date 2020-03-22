Lagos seals off 32 illegal pharmacies, medicine stores

Related News

About 32 illegal pharmacies and patent medicine stores have been sealed off by the Pharmaceutical Inspectorate Unit of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health said.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, the spokesperson of the ministry.

The pharmacies and patent stores were found guilty of illegal operation and operating beyond the scope of practice, the statement contained.

Mr Abayomi said this was the first enforcement exercise carried out by the Lagos State Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods.

The affected pharmacies and patent stores are located in Dopemu, Mangoro, Cement, Oniwaya, Ayobo-Ipaja, OrileAgege, Akinogun, Mosan and Ikola axis of Agege and Alimosho local Government areas of the state.

“The sealing of the affected pharmacies and patent medicine stores was in accordance with the provisions of Section C34 of the Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Miscellaneous Provision Act of 1999,” the commissioner said.

Mr Abayomi further explained that the affected pharmacies and patent medicine shops were sealed for offences including operations without a licence, engaging unqualified persons to man and dispense drugs to unsuspecting citizens, operating beyond scope through sale of ethical products, displaying and storing drugs in unconducive environments which compromises the potency of the drugs thereby rendering them ineffective.

He said only licensed pharmacies and patent medicine vendors are authorised to sell drug products in their original packs and in approved pack size as produced by the manufacturing companies.

Mr Abayomi said dispensing and wholesaling of drugs by patent medicine vendors is prohibited by the law, as well as operating outside their scope by selling drugs in retail.

Moyosore Adejumo, Director, Pharmaceutical Services, Lagos State Ministry of Health, said the enforcement was carried out to stop the dangers associated with the operations of unlicensed pharmaceutical outlets and drug shops.

She said the unit would intensify its efforts in combating fake, expired and substandard drugs being peddled by unlicensed and illegal premises.

“This closure is thus part of the government’s renewed efforts to sanitise the drug distribution system and curb the proliferation of fake drugs in the state” Mrs Adejumo said.