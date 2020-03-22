Coronavirus: Ogun churches comply with govt restriction on congregation

Related News

Churches in Ogun State on Sunday complied with the state government’s directive of not having more than 50 worshippers in their Sunday service as part of the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Most of the churches complied with the restriction, while some others did not hold service.

Some of the churches that opened reduced their services to one hour to accommodate two services, with each of the services holding 50 members.

The churches also provided sanitizers, hand washing bowls and water for the congregants.

The church authorities were seen screening to ensure that those in the church hall did not exceed 50. The sitting arrangements also ensured distance between worshippers.

At the Victory Life Bible Church located along Abeokuta-OGTV –Ajebo Road, attendance did not exceed 50 members, while the church also provided sanitizers.

Similarly at Celestial Church Ibara, Abeokuta, a notice at the church gate informed members of the cancellation of service. It reads: “In compliance with the State Government’s directive on coronavirus endemics, church members and visitors are hereby advised to stay away from the church premises until further notice. Please pray at home.”

At Cathedral Church of Peters in Ake, Abeokuta, 50 members each attended two services lasting an hour each.

When our correspondent visited the Owu Baptist Church at Ita- Iyalode, it was under lock and key, while the same measure were applied at Ibara Baptist Church, as well as African Church Cathedral, Ita Iyalode and African Church, Idi-Ape, Abeokuta.

Meanwhile, some churches also took advantage of their large premises to mount loudspeakers for worshippers who were not allowed into the church hall to follow from outside.