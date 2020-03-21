Alleged Assault: Oluwo must appear in court, judge rules

Related News

An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court has mandated the appearance of the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, for the hearing of a suit filed against him by the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Dirkrullahi Akinropo.

The Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, said this in his ruling on Friday when the matter was first heard.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Akanbi allegedly assaulted Mr Akinropo over land disputes in Iwo on February 12 during a meeting at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 11.

The incident led to the suspension of the former from council of traditional rulers meeting for six months.

Not pleased with the silence of Osun State government on the matter, Mr Akinropo charged Mr Akanbi for assault.

On March 6, Mr Akinropo’s counsel, Soji Oyetayo, got a relief of the court to file an application to compel the Oluwo to appear in person for trial.

However, when the matter came up on Friday without the appearance of the monarch, Mr Oyetayo asked the court to issue a bench warrant for his arrest “despite duly served with the court process and should have appeared in person.”

In reaction to this, the Oluwo’s lawyer, Tiamiyu Adegboyega, argued that the application was served on the office of Mr Akanbi late on March 18.

He told the court that the Iwo monarch is yet to be informed about the process personally and urged the court to discountenance the application for bench warrant for his arrest.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ayilara ordered the mandatory appearance of the Oluwo before the court in person on April 3 when the matter would come up again.

He said hearing notice should be pasted on the monarch’s residence.