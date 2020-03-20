Lagos Assembly reshuffles standing committees

Related News

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday reshuffled its Standing Committee Chairmen following recent developments in the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement of the reconstitution of the committees was contained in an internal memo issued to lawmakers by Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni.

The committee chairmen were reshuffled 11 days after four lawmakers were suspended indefinitely through voice votes for alleged gross insubordination.

Mr Sanni explained that the committees were reshuffled to enable the lawmakers serve the people of the state efficiently in their respective legislative duties.

“Following the approval of the House, be informed that the following House Committees have been reconstituted with effect from Friday,” he said.

Mr Sanni explained that the former Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh, has been assigned as the Chairman of the Committee on Central Business District (CBD).

The clerk said Rotimi Abiru, who was sacked as Chief Whip, is the Chairman, Inter-Parliamentary Committee.

He noted that the suspended Moshood Oshun, who was removed from Chairman, Public Accounts Committee (State), is now Chairman, Committee on Legislative Compliance.

Mr Sanni named Nurudeen Saka-Solaja as the Chairman, Public Accounts Committee (State).

He said: “Mr Olatunji Oluwa is now the Chairman, House Committee on Tourism, Art and Culture, while Mr Rauf-Age Suleiman is now the Chairman, House Committee on Procurement.

“The suspended Kazeem Raheem is now the Chairman of Establishments, Training and Pensions, from his earlier position of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations.

“Raheem is swapping office with Mr Rasheed Makinde while Mrs Mojisola Alli-Macaulay will replace Mrs Mojisola Miranda as Chairman of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Committee.”

The clerk said Mrs Miranda, who had been named one of the principal officers, is the current Chief Whip of the House.

Mr Oshun representing (Mainland Constituency II) and Mr Adewale (Ibeju Lekki Constituency II) were recently suspended.

Also, Mr Abiru was removed as chief whip while Mr Jimoh was sacked as deputy majority leader.

(NAN)