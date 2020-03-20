Coronavirus: Osun bans public gatherings in mosques, churches, clubs, others

Related News

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has ordered the closure of all public gathering including churches, mosques and schools to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

According to a statement signed by his spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, on Thursday, the ban takes effect from Friday till further notice.

“The ban will affect all Schools in Osun, Churches, Mosques, Night Clubs and Sports arenas among others.”

Mr Oyetola also said following a few cases reported in neighboring states, there is need for Osun to take proactive measures.

“As at 18th March 2020, the total number of cases as announced by the Honorable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stands at eight (8), with one of the five (5) recent cases confirmed on Wednesday, in Ekiti State.

“Though we have not recorded any case of the deadly virus, as a responsible government, we must be prepared so that we are not taken by surprise. The coronavirus scourge is a complex public health emergency, the type the world had never seen.

“Therefore, to protect our dear state, our children, and our economy will require our collective response and sacrifice. Government at both state and local government levels will lead but we will all need to do our bit to get through this bad patch.

“As a responsible and responsive government that places premium on the well-being of its people, we will protect our citizens from potential and actual threats.

“We also urge our people to dedicatedly observe the precautionary protocols of thorough washing of hands with soap and clean water and the use of hand sanitiser; observing social distance and avoiding large gatherings, and alerting the authority of any suspected case.

“Our Technical Action Committee is working round the clock to beef up the State’s capacity for epidemiological control and management. We therefore call on citizens not to give in to undue panic,” the statement read.

The federal and many state governments, in recent days, have been taking precautionary actions, including shutting down public spaces to curb the dreaded outbreak that has killed thousands across the world.