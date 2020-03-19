Highway drama as Lagos hit-and-run driver resists arrest

Related News

A yet-to-be-identified hit and run driver, who killed a commuter at Mowe, Ogun State on Thursday morning, threatened to kill additional people while law enforcement officers tried to arrest him at Motorways, Lagos State.

The driver, who was said to have escaped from the scene of the accident, was trailed by officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, among others and intercepted at Motorways, Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reporter witnessed how the officers barricaded the expressway with several vehicles in order to arrest the driver, halting the movement of other vehicles.

Despite various attempts to get the driver off his seat by the law enforcement agents, he resisted, struggling with the officers and threatening to ‘clear’ all vehicles and people in his front.

He refused to put off the ignition and kept making moves to escape regardless of the number of officers attempting to arrest him.

The driver, who drove an empty Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) tanker with registration number LRN 329 YR, which belong to Conoil, caused a traffic gridlock on the expressway.

An officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency told PREMIUM TIMES that the driver was ready to kill anyone, seeing how he was struggling with the soldiers and police officers.

“The officers followed him from Mowe and were able to block him here. Some of the tyres of the tanker have been deflated,” he said.

After several minutes of trying to arrest the driver with no success, the officers opened up the road to ease the traffic gridlock.

At that instant, the driver took off with the tanker with deflated tyres, while the law enforcement officers followed his trail.