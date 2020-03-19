Coronavirus: RCCG alters services in Lagos, Ogun

Related News

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has directed all parishes in Lagos and Ogun states not to have more than 50 persons in one service, in line with the directive of the state governments.

The alteration of service schedules across all parishes of RCCG in Lagos and Ogun states was communicated through a memo shortly after the Lagos State government suspended any social or religious gathering of over 50 persons on Wednesday.

Folrunsho Odesola, the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, RCCG said the church is amending its worship schedules as a precautionary step towards managing the spread of COVID-19.

RCCG is a mega church in Nigeria with several parishes across Nigeria having hundreds of people in attendance for Sunday service.

Mr Odesola outlined in the memo that parishes that have average attendance of 50 members or less can hold their service without any changes, while those that have over 50 members should run simultaneous services with the main church through their house fellowship centres.

“Parishes that have the facility to run more than one service can also do so, under the strict directive that worshippers won’t exceed 50 people per service,” he said.

The Lagos State government issued a directive on Wednesday, suspending any social or religious gathering of over 50 persons, in view of the recent development on Covid-19 in Nigeria.

All public and private schools in Lagos State are also to shut down from Monday, March 23.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria rose to eight on Wednesday, as five new patients tested positive to the infection, including a six-week old baby.

Following this development, diverse measures are being put to place at the national and state level to curb the spread of the virus.