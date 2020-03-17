Lagos ADP guber candidate, Gbadamosi, re-joins PDP

Related News

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party in the 2019 governorship election in Lagos, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has formally defected to the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Gbadamosi defected on Monday at the state secretariat of the party in Ikeja, the state capital.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Deji Doherty, received Mr Gbadamosi and his supporters at a ceremony in the party’s secretariat.

Mr Doherty said that the defection signalled an early preparation for the party ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress was incurring huge debts for the state, adding that there was a need to save the state from going bankrupt hence the need for a change of government in 2023.

“I am shocked at the rate the APC-led government in Lagos State is incurring debt, something should be done to prevent the state from going bankrupt,” he said.

The chairman also commended Mr Gbadamosi and his supporters for returning to the PDP early, adding that it would afford them time to work for the success of the party in 2023.

Mr Gbadamosi joined the ADP in October 2017 after leaving the PDP where he contested for the ticket of the party as governorship aspirant in 2011 and 2015. In 2011, he lost the ticket to Ade Dosunmu and in 2015, he lost to Jimi Agbaje.

Ahead of the 2019 election, Mr Gbadamosi shone as bright star when he was tipped to have performed best at the state governorship debate. He, however, did not pull much weight in the general election, a development analyst attributed partly to the strength of his party, ADP.

On Monday, Mr Gbadamosi said he was rejoining the PDP to contribute to efforts to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and provide governance to improve the lots of residents. He said there was a problem in the state that required collective efforts to solve.

“Presently, there are problems in Lagos. In fact, we have serious problems but we shall solve them together,” he said.

“We are going to solve the problem as one house and not as a divided house.

“As the party chairman and other excos have kindly given me free pass to re-enter the party, I am telling you right now that my job in PDP is to help the efforts to build a winning team that would knock out those people in 2023.”

The new PDP member also said he was devastated by Sunday’s explosion at Abule Ado area of the state which killed many people and destroyed dozens of property. He called for full investigation to forestall a reoccurrence in the future.