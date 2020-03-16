Lagos Explosion: Three-year-old rescued from rubble

Related News

Red Cross operatives at the Abule-Ado explosion site in Lagos have rescued a three-year-old girl unhurt from the rubble of one of the collapsed buildings.

The chairman, Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS) Lagos branch, Adebola Kolawole, said the toddler, who was identified as Favour, was found amidst the rubble during rescue operations on Sunday night.

Ms Kolawole also revealed that Favour’s mother sustained a head injury while her brother was also injured during the explosion.

“She (toddler) was recovered naked under one of the collapsed buildings. Later we found out that her mother and sibling were admitted to the hospital.

“The mother who sustained a head injury was semi-conscious. This morning when she asked for her daughter, the doctors told her that she is safe and with the Red Cross.

“Actually that was what we wanted so that the mother would be at rest psychologically so that it will not add to her pains in order to save her life.

“As soon as possible, we are taking her to go see her mother at the Naval hospital. The little girl’s name is Favour and God has favoured her,” she said.

Flurry of operations

A combined team of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Nigerian Red Cross, Police, Federal, and State Fire Service, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) are carrying out rescue operations at the site.

Law enforcement officials are also dealing with crowd control.

Abule Ado community in Amuwo Odofin suffered a pipeline explosion around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The explosion which left many Lagos residents in panic affected buildings in areas outside Abule Ado, such as Festac Town, Ijegun and others.

Two government agencies, NEMA and the Lagos Fire Service earlier said it was an ”implosion and not explosion”.

“The implosion is not connected to the pipeline but might have occurred in a factory located in the Abule Ado area,” the agencies said.

LASEMA also could not state the actual cause of the explosion.

However, the Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, on Sunday evening said the fire incident happened when a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near an NNPC pipeline.