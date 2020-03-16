Gov. Sanwo-Olu in Aso Rock, updates Buhari on Lagos explosion

Related News

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday in Abuja updated President Muhammadu Buhari on developments arising from Sunday’s explosion at Abule Ado area of the state.

The governor briefed State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the president in Abuja.

He said: “I had a very rare opportunity to brief Mr. President about the very unfortunate gas/pipeline explosion in Lagos State yesterday (Sunday).

“Mr President was very gracious to receive me and ask me about where we are and what had happened.

“I was able to show him pictorially the extent and the level of destruction of what happened yesterday (Sunday).

“It is a very unfortunate incident, is not something that anyone could have imagined, you needed to be there to see the level of destruction.

“I also briefed Mr President how the combined efforts of the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Army and of course the Nigerian Police Force and other first respondents of Lagos State were able to manage the situation,’’ he said.

The governor announced Lagos State Government’s donation of N250 million to the N2 billion Emergency Relief Fund meant for the victims of the Sunday’s explosion in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State Government had on Monday set up a N2billion Emergency Relief Fund to assist victims of Sunday’s explosion at Abule Ado area of the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu announced the establishment of the ”Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund” after visiting the scene of the explosion at Ado Suba in Abule Ado on Monday.

The governor said three account numbers had been opened at different banks for well-meaning Nigerians to assist the state government in assisting the victims.

He said the banks with the same account name as ”Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund” included Polaris Bank 4030017510, Zenith Bank 10171845716 and GT Bank 0586615680.

(NAN)