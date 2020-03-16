Lagos Explosion: How school principal died saving students

Related News

It was a black Sunday for the students, staff and stakeholders of Bethlehem Girls’ College at Abule Ado area of Lagos, as Henrietta Alokha, the principal of the school was killed while trying to save her students from the explosion.

Ms Alokha is a reverend sister who did not only serve as the Principal of Bethlehem Girls’ College, but also as a mother to the students, officials said.

Some parents told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the deceased principal was a mother at heart, despite that none of the students was her biological child.

Established in 2012, Bethlehem Girls’ College is a Catholic mission school owned by the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

The school is located at the heart of Abule Ado, where a fatal explosion occurred on Sunday. Not less that 20 people have died from the explosion while about 25 were rescued and are receiving treatment.

Mixed Emotions

Isaac Tony-Ogidi, the Chairperson of the Parents Teachers’ Association (PTA) of the school, said it was mixed emotions for the stakeholders of the school given that the students were all rescued alive but Ms Alokha paid the supreme price.

“The painful point is that we lost the principal of the school who was doing what she knew how to do best; caring for children, and she paid the supreme price.

“She was there evacuating the children to make sure that none was left, and at the final point of leaving the place, a brick fell and hit her,” Mr Tony-Ogidi said.

Mr Tony-Ogidi said he got the accounts of the heroics of the principal from the teachers who survived the explosion.

This reporter also heard teachers discussing Ms Alokha’s heroics among themselves. They, however, refused to speak to journalists, referring questions to Mr Tony-Ogidi.

The PTA chairperson told PREMIUM TIMES that the school is a 100 per cent boarding school and has about 400 students, all of whom came out of the incident alive.

“It was mixed grief in the sense that we were able to have full custody of all the children, no casualty except for those that went to the clinic to receive treatment, but the school principal died.

“She was a mother, very caring, friendly, a dedicated reverend sister and educationist to the core, she lost her love in active service while trying to save her children,” he said.

Mr Tony-Ogidi said 95 per cent of the students have been taken home to their parents in good condition while the remaining are being monitored at the hospital but are stable.

Additional Casualties for Bethlehem Girls’ College

Three additional bodies were recovered by emergency responders at the scene between 11 a.m. and 12 noon on Monday.

While parents and other stakeholders gathered near the school refectory on Monday to do a head count and ascertain that no other person was missing, they received the news of the dead persons.

“This morning again, during excavation, two or more bodies were recovered from the rubble and they are staff of the school,” the PTA chairperson told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Tony-Ogidi said all the teaching staff are safe and there is no loss but the three bodies excavated from the rubble were non-teaching staff of the school.

Emeka Ogbu, a Maintenance Engineer at the school, told PREMIUM TIMES that two security men and one gardener are still missing.

“We’ve tried their numbers, it’s not going, two of the bodies recovered are women, that means the security men might still be underneath the rubble of the collapsed security post,” he said on Monday afternoon.

Mr Ogbu worked with the contractors of the school since 2005 before he was later retained as the maintenance engineer of the school.

He urged the responders to keep excavating the collapsed structure as the men could be underneath.