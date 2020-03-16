Fayemi signs Amotekun bill into law

Related News

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Monday signed into law the Ekiti State Security Network Agency Bill, also known as Amotekun Corps.

At the signing event which was attended by traditional rulers, members of Vigillance Group of Nigeria, hunters, Oodua People’s Congress, Mr Fayemi warned criminals to steer clear of Ekiti, saying the Amotekun Corps would get them wherever they are hidden.

He said the signing of the bill would give a legal backing to the operation of Amotekun in Ekiti.

The governor said the resilience of Ekiti and the Yoruba nation brought the security outfit to full operation, adding that the the scenario leading up to the creation of Amotekun corps was unique.

“Since the advent of democracy in 1999, this is the first time Yoruba people will speak with one voice without political or religious considerations,” he said.

“As a responsible and responsive government, it is our belief that security is significant and we won’t toy with security of lives and property.

“The current challenges of proliferation of small arms, ritual killings, banditry, youth restiveness, cattle rustling, insurgency and terrorism are daunting.

“Let me clarify that Amotekun will help the police to arrest, gather intelligence and information , arrest and prosecution of criminals , tackle illegal mining, land trespass, cattle rustling, destruction of crops, tresspass into farmlands, cultism, highway robbery, among others.

“Amotekun is not a substitute to the existing security networks, but a complement to it. It is not for Ekiti people alone, but for everbody. As long as you are resident in Ekiti, you enjoy the right to be protected , so it is not for the indigenes alone.”

Mr Fayemi promised that the handlers of Amotekun would be thorough with the issues of recruitment , training and deployment of operatives for efficiency and effectiveness of the network.

“The issues of recruitment, training and deployment will be carefully considered,” he further said.

“All the operatives will work in areas where they understand better.”

He charged the royal fathers to cooperate with the security network to rid the state of criminals at the grassroots.

“We are sure that we are going to make success of this. Tell criminals to stay away from Ekiti, because Ametekun will get them wherever they hide,” he boasted.

The Speaker , Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, said the homogeneity of Yoruba race, in terms of politics, culture and history made the Amotekun to garner the needed support in the southwest region.

“It is clear that the police are overwhelmed, overstreched and overburdened . This is where the concept behind Amotekun stemmed from. I want to also douse the tension and clarify that it won’t compete with police but will complement it,” he said.

The chairman , Ekiti State Council of traditional rulers, Adebanji Alabi, described the signing of the bill as epochal and worthy of celebration.

The chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria(ALGON), in EKITI State, Amire Kolade, and the coordinator of the Vigillance Group of Nigeria, Akin Olorunloni, promised that they would work zealously and assiduously with the the corps for Ekiti to become a no- go- area for criminals.