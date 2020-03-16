Lagos Explosion: Sanwo-Olu seeks contributions to N2 billion relief fund for victims

Related News

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has set up a two billion naira relief fund for victims of the explosion that occurred on Sunday at Abule Ado area of the state.

The governor made this known on Monday afternoon when he visited the scene of the explosion. He said the state has already committed N250 million to the relief fund which will be chaired by the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat.

“I spent some time today at the site of the tragic incident at Abule Ado. To give immediate relief and support to the victims of the disaster, I have set up a N2 billion Relief Fund to be chaired by Dr. Obafemi Hamzat. The state government has put N250m into the fund immediately.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the incident is beyond what the state government can independently manage. He called on well-meaning members of the society to join the state to salvage the situation.

“This incident is certainly beyond what the government can independently pull off and we will count on your support to contribute to this fund as we work to provide succour for the victims of this unfortunate incident. I appeal to everyone to be a part of helping to provide this much needed relief,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported on Sunday how a fire explosion thought to have been caused by pipeline vandalism left many people dead with several houses burnt.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), told journalists on Sunday that at least 17 people were confirmed dead and 25 others rescued, while several people have been displaced.

“The causes are yet to be determined, while security agents are investigating the cause of the explosion and recovery, rescue activities were carried out by the Ministry of Special Duties, LASEMA, men of the Lagos State Fire Service crew, Federal Fire Service Department, Safety Commission, LABSCA and other first responders,” read a statement issued Sunday night by the state government.

The acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos territorial office, Ibrahim Farinloye, said on Sunday that the initial explosion destroyed more than 50 buildings.