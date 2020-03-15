UPDATED: Fayemi visits Alaafin of Oyo

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, on Sunday.

The governor’s visit came barely two days after the monarch urged him not to degrade the traditional institution in Ekiti State.

Mr Fayemi had last week issued what he called “administrative letters” to 16 monarchs whom he accused of being absent from council meetings and state functions without taking excuse.

Weary about this, Mr Adeyemi wrote the governor to use diplomacy in addressing the matter.

On behalf of six other traditional rulers whom he said he wrote for, the Alaafin urged Mr Fayemi to desist from meddling into the affairs of the traditional rulers.

“It is on this basis that we will advise against any attempt to treat traditional institutions in Yoruba Land with levity and to avoid any attempt of importing any sub-culture of traditional degradation into Yoruba Land,” he wrote in his letter.

The Oyo monarch’s letter earned him a hard-worded response from Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Adebanji Alabi, the king whom some 11 monarchs in Ekiti would not have as the chairman of the state’s traditional council.

Considered as a junior and not deserving of the office by some traditional rulers, Mr Alabi’s appointment as the head of traditional rulers’ council eight months ago pitched these monarchs against the state government. They have since filed a suit.

Being at the centre of the controversies, coupled with the Alaafin’s interference, Mr Alabi came hard on him, saying the latter was only interested in “stirring controversies and (crises) where there are none.”

He urged Mr Fayemi to disregard Mr Adeyemi’s letter “because it was clearly ill-motivated and in bad faith.”

However, pictures of Mr Fayemi shared by his press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on his principal’s visit to the Alaafin in Oyo showed both men all smiles as the governor showed obeisance to the monarch.

One of the pictures also showed Alaafin using his index finger to trace lines of his letter while the governor watched.

On Twitter, the governor said “(I) spent Sunday afternoon with Alaafin of Oyo, Iku Baba Yeye and had very fruitful discussions.”

The Ekiti state press secretary also described the meeting between duo as “father and son” meeting, adding that “It was a fruitful discussion.”

