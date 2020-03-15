Fayemi visits Alaafin of Oyo

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi on Sunday.

The governor’s visit came barely two days after the Alaafin urged him not to degrade the traditional institution in Ekiti State.

Governor Fayemi had earlier this week issued what he called “administrative letters” to sixteen Ekiti monarchs whom he alleged of being absent from coucnil meetings and state functions without taking excuse.

Weary about this, the Alaafin wrote the governor to use diplomacy is dealing with the matter and not use sub-cultural practices which is alien to Yoruba land.

Alaafin’s interference earned him a hard-worded response from Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, the king whom some eleven monarchs in Ekiti would not have as the chairman of the state’s traditional council.

