Tell Alaafin to stop interfering in Ekiti’s chieftaincy affairs, monarch writes Makinde

The Traditional Council of Obas in Ekiti State has appealed to the Oyo State governor, Seyi Maklnde, to tell Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, to desist from meddling in the internal affairs of Ekiti monarchs.

The council conveyed its grouse in a letter dated March 14 and signed by its chairman, Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Adebanji Alabi.

Mr Alabi accused the Alaafin of distorting facts and meddlesomeness.

This latest rebuttal came on the heel of Alaafin’s memo to the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, over a recent query sent to 16 monarchs in the state.

The Alaafin in his letter dated March 12, which he said he was writing on behalf of seven paramount royal fathers in Yoruba land, had urged the state government to desist from meddling into the affairs of the traditional rulers.

“From time immemorial, Obaship Leadership in Ekiti Land had been within the sixteen Obas without any dispute or quarrel among them and indeed to the admiration of other Yoruba Kingdoms,” he wrote, advising the governor not to degrade the traditional institution in Yoruba land.

But the Ekiti State Traditional Council has advised Governor Fayemi to disregard Mr Adeyemi’s letter “because it was clearly ill-motivated and in bad faith.”

The rebuttal

In the hard-worded response titled “Request to stop undue interference of His Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, in the internal affairs of Ekiti Obas,” Mr Alabi also said Alaafin goofed.

He said the Oyo monarch’s letter was “borne out of ignorance” and asked to know why the other six traditional rulers mentioned in the letter did not sign to ensure concurrence.

He added that the Alaafin’s interference in the matter was “absolutely unwarranted” as he “cannot superintend over the monarchy in Ekiti State” because “Ekiti was never and can never be part of Oyo empire.”

“We say with all sense of authority and responsibility that Alaafin’s letter is borne out of ignorance. Let him remove the log in his eyes before seeking to remove the speck from others.

“Moreover, the little disagreement amongst Ekiti Obas has not affected the functionality of our Traditional Council. We hold our meetings statutorily unlike the Traditional Council under Alaafin that has long been grounded,” the letter read.

“Alaafin is no doubt an Oba that enjoys stirring controversies and (crises) where there are none,” Mr Alabi further wrote. “He is without doubt a meddlesome interloper who is bent on exporting the crisis he engineered during the old Oyo Empire during which the Traditional Council was unable to hold a single meeting as a result of leadership tussle between him and Ooni of Ife until Osun was carved out of old Oyo State.”

The impasse

Eight months ago, the relationship between some traditional rulers and the Ekiti State government was severed after Mr Fayemi appointed the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Adebanji Alabi, as the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers.

They considered the appointee junior to them and not deserving of the office.

Not satisfied with Mr Alabi’s appointment, the aggrieved traditional rulers headed to the court and also vowed not to cooperate or attend any meeting or function where the appointee is present or presides.

Recently, Governor Kayode Fayemi issued “administrative letters” to no fewer than eleven first-class traditional rulers over alleged non-cooperation with government and leadership of the state traditional council.

“Your conspicuous absence at the council meetings and state official functions, without any excuse or justification is considered inimical to the proper administration of the chieftaincy institution you represent,” Mr Fayemi wrote, asking them to reply within 72 hours.

But the governor has since denied having plans to dethrone any of the traditional rulers served with the letters. He said it was a mere “administrative letter”, and not a query.