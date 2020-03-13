Lagos Assembly inaugurates committee to resolve crises over suspended lawmakers

Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly
The Lagos House of Assembly has inaugurated a committee headed by Ibrahim Layode to look into the crisis surrounding the suspension of four lawmakers by the House.

Tunde Braimoh, the House Committee on Information, Publicity, Strategy and Security, made this known on Friday in Lagos.

The House had on Monday passed a resolution sacking two of its principal officers and suspended two members indefinitely for alleged gross misconduct, insubordination and action that could destabilise the House.

Their replacements were announced shortly afterwards.

NAN reports that Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said the punitive measures followed the voice votes by the members present during plenary.

Mr Obasa said the principal officers that were removed included the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, and the Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh.

The speaker also said that the suspended members were Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland Constituency II) and Kazeem Raheem Adewale (Ibeji Lekki Constituency II).

Mr Braimoh told newsmen that the committee headed by Mr Layode (Badagry Constituency II) was looking at an amicable solution to the crisis rocking the House.

He said that conflicts were an inherent part of human nature and that when they come, there were mechanisms to resolve them.

“Those who are being reprimanded are our colleagues, they are not outcasts and we belong to the same political party.

“We are mindful that the image of the House is at stake and we want to tell you that the people affected are not outcasts, they are our colleagues.

“All issues about offices, access and others would be addressed by the committee,” he said

Mr Braimoh explained that the way the two suspended principal officers were replaced was normal.

He said the only two offices that were constitutionally recognised were those of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, adding that others were done in-house.

Mr Braimoh said there was nothing to worry about as the election of the new principal offers were done according to the laid down procedure.

He explained further that their suspension was done according to Order 10 Rules 68 to 72 of the Business Rules of the House.

He said: “In law, it is believed that the fact of a matter speaks for itself, and that all is well with the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“There is no problem that is beyond solution.

“It is just that when things are working there could be some disagreement here and there but that does not mean that we will go for the jugular,” Mr Braimoh said.

Also, the new Deputy Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, said that his emergence as the Deputy Majority Leader was based on the decision of the House.

The new Chief Whip of the Assembly, Mojisola Miranda, said “the House is one big family’’.

Mr Miranda said she was not desperate for the office, but a call to service.

(NAN)

