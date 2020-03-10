Another teacher sacked in Ekiti for raping, impregnating student

Related News

The Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission has dismissed a secondary teacher, Owoosi Gbenga, for sexually abusing a female student and impregnating her.

The teacher has also been arrested by police for the offence.

This is coming a week after the state government ensured the arrest of three teachers who raped students, most of whom were minors.

The state’s Attorney General, Olawale Fapohunda, had described the cases as rape, since the victims were minors and could not legally take decisions on sexual consent.

Mr Gbenga, until his dismissal was the Economics teacher at Alarelu Comprehensive High School, Igbara Odo-Ekiti in Ekiti South Local Government Area of the state.

He allegedly impregnated the 17-year-old SS3 student, who was preparing for her Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

A complaint had spurred the disciplinary committee of the state’s teaching service body, TESCOM, to embark on investigation which revealed that the teacher was culpable.

The commission’s chairman, Babatunde Abegunde, told journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday that the commission carried out a thorough investigation on the matter and followed the due process before arriving at the decision to dismiss the teacher.

He said the dismissal would serve as deterrence to others who might want to indulge in such “depraved and unethical act.”

The three teachers earlier arrested by the police on similar offence, were from Osi Grammar School, Osi Ekiti in Ido/Osi local government area and All Saints Grammar School in Ado Ekiti metropolis.

Mr Fapohunda had earlier raised the alarm over incessant cases of rape in many of the secondary schools across the state.

He pledged that all the cases already reported to the government and security agencies would be investigated and the culprits prosecuted.