Coronavirus: Lagos declares two persons wanted

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport
The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Monday declared two passengers of the Turkish Flight (TK625) wanted, based on suspicion that they had contact with the Italian national, who was the first index case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

Nigeria recorded the first index case of COVID-19 in February when an Italian who arrived the country was confirmed positive of the infection. Efforts have been ongoing to trace all the persons who have had contact with the Italian man on board in Ogun and Lagos states where he visited.

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, said all other passengers in the flight have been reached except two contacts namely; Enwelunta Godfrey Obumnore and Sadeeq Abiodun Salami.

He urged members of the public who know the whereabouts of these persons to contact the ministry through the state epidemiologist on his mobile number; +2348023169485. He added that citizens should treat this as a matter of national security and afford the ministry the necessary cooperation.

Meanwhile, the federal government on Monday confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in the country. The confirmed case was not imported but detected in one of the contacts traced to the Italian national in Ogun State.

Prior to the announcement of the second index case of COVID-19 by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Monday, there have been efforts to locate all the contacts of the Italian national.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 40 persons have been placed in isolation on Ogun State while 20 others are isolated in Lagos, and have shown no symptom of the infection.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health enjoined citizens to cooperate with the government and provide relevant information they know about the wanted passengers.

