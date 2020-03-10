Lekki Gardens Building Collapse: Judge adjourns case again over plea bargain

COURT symbol used to illustrate the story.
COURT symbol used to illustrate the story.

The Ikeja division of the Lagos State High Court on Tuesday adjourned the case between the state government and the Managing Director of Lekki Gardens Estate, Richard Nyong, and seven others over the collapse of a five-storey building where about 34 persons were killed.

The judge, Sybil Nwaka, adjourned the case until March 31 to enable the prosecution and defence counsel tighten loose ends in the Plea and Sentence bargain brought before the court.

Mrs Nwaka had earlier rejected the Plea and Sentence agreement between the state and the company on the premise that it failed to identify the families of the deceased persons whom the company wants to pay a compensation of N10 million each.

Mrs Nwaka, who got angry over lack of due diligence by the attorneys, gave two weeks for the identification of the deceased families and also present them in court.

While in court on Tuesday, that state attorney said discussions had already begun with the families of the deceased and they need more time to smoothen the rough edges in the plea and sentence bargain.

Babajide Taiwo, who represented the state attorney-general, told the court at the last adjournment that all the parties involved in the matter had “bargained on an agreement on January 23, 2020.”

The bargain which led to an amended charge got the Judge furious as it left out some salient parts of the initial criminal charges against the defendants, such as negligence and involuntary manslaughter.

The plea and sentence agreement also contained a N10 million compensation for the families of five deceased persons and N100 million for the state government. The judge, however, ordered that the names of the family members that will receive the compensation be compiled and presented to court.

Given the plea of the attorneys for more time to finalise discussions with the families of the deceased, the judge gave additional three weeks, and thereby adjourned the case to March 31.

TEXT AD:
Discover The Brand New Way To Run eCom Business Without Importing Products, or Pay Upfront. Click here to WATCH>>>
birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.