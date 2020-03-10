Lagos Assembly replaces sacked principal officers

Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly
The Lagos State House of Assembly has named Noheem Adams and Mojisola Miranda as new Deputy Majority Leader and Chief Whip of the House respectively.

The duo replaced Messrs Olumuyiwa Jimoh and Rotimi Abiru, who were sacked as Deputy Majority Leader and  Chief Whip, through a voice vote at plenary on Monday.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said in a statement that members after the plenary session on Monday unanimously elected Mr Adams (Eti—Osa Constituency I) as the new Deputy Majority Leader and Mrs Miranda (Apapa Constituency I) as the new Chief Whip.

The speaker noted that before their election, Mr Adams was the Chairman, House Committee on Public-Private Partnerships, while Mrs Miranda was the Chairman, House Committee on Job Creation.

NAN reports that the House on Monday also suspended two other lawmakers, Moshood Oshun (Mainland Constituency II) and his colleague, Raheem Adewale (Ibeju Lekki Constituency II).

They were suspended indefinitely for alleged gross misconduct and other infractions said to be against the rules guiding the House and its operations.

“It is on this notes that I invoke Orders 68, 71, (4)(a)(b)(11) and (111) of the Rules and Standing Order of the House in respect of gross misconduct and insubordination, actions that can destabilise the House,” Mr Obasa said during Monday’s plenary.
