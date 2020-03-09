Lagos Assembly Sacks Chief Whip, Deputy Leader

Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a resolution sacking two of its principal officers and suspending two members indefinitely for gross misconduct, insubordination and action that could destabilise the House.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, announced the punitive measures following voice votes by the members present during plenary session.

Mr Obasa said the principal officers that were removed included the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru and the Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh.

The speaker also announced that the suspended members were Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland Constituency II) and Kazeem Raheem Adewale (Ibeji Lekki Constituencyy II).

Mr Obasa explained that the House was the hope of the people and the heartbeat of democracy and as such should be well guided.

“I hereby invoke Section 68 and Section 70 4 (a, b) 2 and 3 of the House rules in respect of gross misconduct, insubordination and action that can destabilise this House.

“I hereby move that Hon. Moshood Oshun and Hon. Raheem Adewale be placed on suspension indefinitely,” the Speaker said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two decisions were supported through voice votes by the members present during plenary session.

NAN reports that the request for the removal notice of the two principal officers and change in the leadership was contained in a letter read at the plenary by the Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni.

Mr Sanni explained that the letter, signed by the 26 members, notified the House to change the leadership of the House including, Rotimi Abiru as the Chief Whip and Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh.

He said their removal and suspension came amidst speculation that they were involved in critical issues that could divide the House and that more revelations might come in the coming days.

NAN reports that the House subsequently adjourned sitting to Tuesday.

(NAN)

