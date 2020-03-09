Teenager kills man ‘who tried to rape her’ – Police

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

A teenage girl (name withheld) at Aboru high school, Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos, allegedly killed a security guard who tried to rape her on Saturday.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson said on Sunday that Babatunde Ishola, the 49-year-old security guard was stabbed to death by the 16-year-old girl at his residence at Ogundele street, Aboru.

The young girl is a SS3 student of Aboru high school and resides on Olalemide Street, Aboru.

According to a police statement, the teenager went to the house of the deceased on Saturday “to help him fetch water as he was living alone”.

The late Ishola was a friend to the suspect’s father and she had always been helping him with house chores.

Mr Elkana said “while she was helping out with the water, on 7/3/2020, he attempted raping her and she picked a knife from the room and stabbed him.”

When the Oke Odo Police Station received the report, the corpse of the man was found lying in his pool of blood, the police said.

“The corpse was evacuated to hospital for post mortem examination. The suspect was arrested and the knife she used in stabbing the deceased person was recovered,” Mr Elkana added.

Meanwhile, Mr Elkana said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for discreet investigation, while the young girl has been taken to the hospital for medical and forensic examination.

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.