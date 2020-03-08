One killed as bank’s building collapses in Lagos

File photo of a building collapse
File photo of a building collapse

Ezekiel Ajibola, a 35-year old labourer, has been killed in a collapsed building in Palmgrove area of Lagos. The building collapse which happened on Saturday injured some labourers while one was killed.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the building,  which housed the Palmgrove Branch of Keystone Bank, collapsed during a renovation.

“According to onsite reports, the incident happened during renovation of the said building which collapsed on the construction workers who were conducting the renovations there, claiming one life.” the agency said.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the agency, said the victim was trapped underneath the collapsed building and his body was extracted by the rescue team.

“Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that the one storey building belonging to KEYSTONE Bank Collapsed,” he said.

READ ALSO: Two killed as police foil armed robbery attack in Abuja – Official

Mr Okunbor said the entire area has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how a separate collapsed building killed a woman and her children and injured others in Magodo-Isheri area of the state.

LASEMA had also reported several buildings which collapsed during construction while some collapsed due to weak structures.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.