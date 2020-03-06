Three new suspected coronavirus cases negative — Lagos official

Related News

Three patients who were suspected to have contacted coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos have been confirmed negative.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said on Friday that the analyses conducted on their samples were negative and the patients have been discharged.

The ministry said on Thursday that it had recorded three new suspected cases and these were isolated while their samples were collected for testing.

The trio arrived Nigeria from France, England and China and were isolated given the ministry’s suspicion that they might have COVID-19 infection.

One of the suspected patients is a Nigerian who spent seven days in France before he returned in Nigeria.

Mr Abayomi earlier said that the ministry will not take chances as all suspected cases would be isolated till their test results come out.

This is a strategy by the Lagos State government to curtail the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed thousands and has been recorded in over 80 countries.