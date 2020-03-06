Alleged Assault: Court orders Oluwo of Iwo to appear

Osun monarch, Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi.
Osun monarch, Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi.

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday ordered the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, to appear in court over an alleged assault.

Ruling in an application, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, ordered the police to put the traditional ruler on notice before date would be fixed for hearing of the matter.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Soji Oyetayo, approached the court for an order on motion exparte in order to file an application against the Oluwo.

READ ALSO: Royal Rumble as Agbowu sues Oluwo for assault

The Oluwo is accused of attacking another monarch, Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, during a peace meeting on Feb. 14.

The meeting was called to settle a land tussle in Iwo land between the monarchs.

The peace meeting was convened by the Assistant-Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Bashir Makama, in his Office where the incident allegedly occurred.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.