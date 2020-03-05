Again, Makinde, sacked LG chairpersons clash over N495 million ‘grassroots system of government’ secretariat

Related News

A decision by the Oyo State Government to build a secretariat in Ibadan for the “grassroots system of government” in the state has added fuel to the crisis between the government and the elected local government chairpersons in the state.

The government directed the 33 local government caretaker committees to contribute N15 million each for the project, but the elected local government chairpersons have kicked against the project.

Governor Seyi Makinde had upon his inauguration in May last year dissolved the local government councils, sacking the chairpersons who were elected under the administration of his predecessor, Abiola Ajimobi. Later in December, Mr Makinde appointed caretaker committees to run the councils.

But late last year, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Shehu Malami, directed the state government to recall the chairpersons, based on a Supreme Court judgment that governors have no powers to suspend elected local government councils.

The chairpersons’ attempts to return to office were marred by violent protests until the state government obtained a court injunction barring them from forcibly taking over the councils.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Makinde had directed the 33 local government caretaker committees to raise N495 million for the construction of the “ultra-modern secretariat complex,” each of them contributing N15 million.

The directive was conveyed to the caretakers via a memo from the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission, Akin Funmilayo, dated February 20.

According to the memo, the contributions should be paid into the special “Local Government Service Commission’s Secretariat Complex Project,” Account No. 6658133018 (Sort Code 214181721) with First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

“I wish to refer to the recent approval granted by His Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo state, for the execution of the above -named project and to crave your indulgence to release the sum of fifteen million naira (N15,000,000.00) only approved by His Excellency as contribution by each of the thirty-three (33) Local Governments in the state towards the successful execution of the project,” the memo stated.

But the Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, on Thursday described the project as a fraud.

In a statement he made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Mr Abass-Aleshinloye said ALGON found out that “the directive was a fraudulent scheme to siphon Council funds by using the illegal caretaker chairmen as pawns. It is a white elephant project designed to siphon money regularly from local government purse.

“The illegality becomes more pronounced when the huge fund is expected to be coughed out by illegal caretakers, who in principle and law, must not have access to local government account. This is also a breach of NFIU guideline on local government finances.

“Building an imaginary secretariat is not, cannot and must not be a priority of any serious people-focused, responsible local government administration in view of compelling needs to provide good roads, renovate dilapidated primary schools, primary health centres, provide water, markets, agricultural inputs, among others, for the grassroots.

“These illegal caretakers are hereby strictly warned in their own interest not to be accomplices to this “ultra-modern” fraud by the State Government. It is a sure way to EFCC net, to prosecution and eventual imprisonment. The Governor has immunity against arrest and prosecution which they don’t have, so don’t be entrapped by any illegal gubernatorial order. In a democracy, there is nothing like “obey the last order” and ignorance is never an excuse in law.

“We advise them not to ruin their lives because of mere pittance they may receive from the “ultra-modern” loot. No law, we repeat, no law empowers a state governor to direct local government administrators to release money or stylishly loot for him. Local Government finances are properly budgeted for based on a needs assessment of the Council Area and appropriately approved by the Legislative Arm. Anything to the contrary is fraud and stealing by tricks.”

Mr Abass-Aleshinloye also urged Mr Makinde to recognise the elected council chairpersons, vowing that no intimidation or blackmail would make them surrender their mandate.

Speaking earlier on the issue through a statement last week, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, said the memo was leaked by some persons with the aim of embarrassing the local government service commission and the governor.

He said the governor approved the construction of the building, with a view to serving as the headquarters of the grassroots system of government in the state.

“For the information of those who have constituted themselves as ‘nay-sayers,’ let it be placed on record that Governor Seyi Makinde only approved the construction of the building in question. He did not ask any local government to donate funds for unknown reasons or for the fight of imaginary security challenge.

“I have read the memo from the Local Government Service Commission of Oyo State, which was leaked by some persons, ostensibly with the aim of embarrassing the Commission and the Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde. Come to think of it, what’s the essence of it all? The Governor gave approval for the construction of the Headquarters of the Local Government Service Commission, which in practice, is to serve as the headquarters of the Grassroots system of government in the state.

“There are three tiers of government in the country; the Federal, State and the Local Governments. The Federal Government has its Federal Secretariats in the FCT, Abuja, and in different state capitals, the 36 states equally have their secretariats in the capital cities of the States. The Local Governments have secretariats in the council headquarters but are also supposed to have a secretariat at the state capital to coordinate their activities through the Local Government Service Commission.

“Take note of the fact that the Local Government Service Commission services over 50,000 retired and service staff of local governments in the state. A state like Osun, which was excised from Old Oyo State, built its own Local Government Service Commission secretariat way back under the administration of Chief Bisi Akande at the start of the Fourth Republic. So why should the Commission in Oyo State continue to remain a tenant, when its services are in no way performed on ad-hoc basis?”