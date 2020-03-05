Police discover ‘baby factory’ in Ogun

Women operating baby factory in Ogun state arrested.
Women operating baby factory in Ogun state arrested.

The police in Ogun State have discovered a suspected baby-making home and rescued 12 women, including six who are pregnant.

The police said the proprietress of the home, Florence Ogbonna, was also arrested at the illicit facility located at Imedu Olori area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local government area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday, said an inmate escaped and reported at Mowe police station that she had been lured into the home and held captive there.

Mr Oyeyemi said the owner of the home, Ms Ogbonna, lured the inmate there. She further alleged that Ms Ogbonna usually got men to sleep with the inmates and immediately any of them gave birth, she would take the baby away.

“Upon her report, the DPO Mowe division, SP Marvis Jayeola, mobilised his detectives to the scene where 12 ladies between the ages of 20-25 years were rescued with six amongst them heavily pregnant”, Mr Oyeyemi said.

He said three suspects, Florence Ogbonna, Chibuke Akabueze and Chibuzor Okafor, were arrested in connection with the case.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 12 suspects over perm sec’s abduction

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the victims be kept in protective custody pending when they would be reunited with their families.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.