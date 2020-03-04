EFCC arraign couple over alleged N555,820 fraud

Court symbol
Court symbol

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Oladeji Henry and his wife, Omotayo, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, over an alleged N555,820 million fraud.

Arraigned alongside their company, Built Global Concepts, the couple were charged with a seven-count of conspiracy to steal and stealing contrary to sections 411,280(2)(f),280(1)(b) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011

The prosecuting counsel, Bilkisu Bihari, told the court that the defendants, in 2018, converted to the use of one Abiodun Henry N410,170 million property of Mmart Investors Club.

The prosecutor further stated that the couple “dishonestly” converted N70 million property of a man, Julius Ekonorue.

According to the charge sheet, “That you Oladeji Henry, Omotayo Henry and Built Global Concepts Limited sometimes on or about 2018 in Lagos within Ikeja Judicial Division conspired amongst yourselves to dishonestly converted to the use of Abiodun Semawon Henry the total sum of N410,170 million property of smart investors club.

“That you, Oladeji Henry, Omotayo Henry and Built Global Concepts Limited sometimes on or about 2018 in Lagos within the Ikeja judicial division conspired amongst yourselves to dishonestly convert to the use of Abiodun Semawon Henry the sum of 70 million property of Julius Ekonorue

“That you Oladeji Henry, Omotayo Henry and Built Global Concepts Limited sometimes sometimes on or about 2018 in the Lagos within the Ikeja judicial division conspired amongst yourselves to dishonestly converted to use of Abiodun Semawon Henry the sum of N15 million property of Adebola Omotosho.

“That you Oladeji Henry, Omotayo Henry and Built Global Concepts Limited sometimes on or about the 5th of November 2018 in Lagos within the Ikeja judicial division conspired amongst yourselves to dishonestly convert to the use of Abiodun Semawon Henry the total sum of N21,300 million property of Teniola Reuben.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their not guilty plea, the prosecutor urged the court for a trial date and asked that the defendants be remanded in a correctional facility.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrest suspected internet fraudsters with mini coffin

Richard Ahonaruogho, counsel to the defendants, told the court that there is a bail application pending before the court. He said the application was filed on Wednesday morning because the prosecution served the charges to his clients on Tuesday.

The charges had been filed before the court since January 27.

The judge, Mojisola Dada, adjourned till March 9 for hearing of the bail application. She ordered that the defendants be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Facility pending hearing of the application.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.