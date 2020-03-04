EFCC arraign couple over alleged N555,820 fraud

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Oladeji Henry and his wife, Omotayo, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, over an alleged N555,820 million fraud.

Arraigned alongside their company, Built Global Concepts, the couple were charged with a seven-count of conspiracy to steal and stealing contrary to sections 411,280(2)(f),280(1)(b) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011

The prosecuting counsel, Bilkisu Bihari, told the court that the defendants, in 2018, converted to the use of one Abiodun Henry N410,170 million property of Mmart Investors Club.

The prosecutor further stated that the couple “dishonestly” converted N70 million property of a man, Julius Ekonorue.

According to the charge sheet, “That you Oladeji Henry, Omotayo Henry and Built Global Concepts Limited sometimes on or about 2018 in Lagos within Ikeja Judicial Division conspired amongst yourselves to dishonestly converted to the use of Abiodun Semawon Henry the total sum of N410,170 million property of smart investors club.

“That you, Oladeji Henry, Omotayo Henry and Built Global Concepts Limited sometimes on or about 2018 in Lagos within the Ikeja judicial division conspired amongst yourselves to dishonestly convert to the use of Abiodun Semawon Henry the sum of 70 million property of Julius Ekonorue

“That you Oladeji Henry, Omotayo Henry and Built Global Concepts Limited sometimes sometimes on or about 2018 in the Lagos within the Ikeja judicial division conspired amongst yourselves to dishonestly converted to use of Abiodun Semawon Henry the sum of N15 million property of Adebola Omotosho.

“That you Oladeji Henry, Omotayo Henry and Built Global Concepts Limited sometimes on or about the 5th of November 2018 in Lagos within the Ikeja judicial division conspired amongst yourselves to dishonestly convert to the use of Abiodun Semawon Henry the total sum of N21,300 million property of Teniola Reuben.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their not guilty plea, the prosecutor urged the court for a trial date and asked that the defendants be remanded in a correctional facility.

Richard Ahonaruogho, counsel to the defendants, told the court that there is a bail application pending before the court. He said the application was filed on Wednesday morning because the prosecution served the charges to his clients on Tuesday.

The charges had been filed before the court since January 27.

The judge, Mojisola Dada, adjourned till March 9 for hearing of the bail application. She ordered that the defendants be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Facility pending hearing of the application.