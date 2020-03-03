Ondo Assembly passes Amotekun bill

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Akeredolu]
The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill for a law to establish the State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Bill.

The Assembly on February 18 deliberated on the bill and committed it to the House Committee on Security Matters after scaling through first and second reading and had its public hearing on February 24.

The Majority Leader, Jamiu Maito, had moved a motion for the bill to be submitted by the Chairman of the House Committee on Security Matters, Ololade Begudu, and it was seconded by Favour Tomowemo representing Ilaje 2.

Bode Adeyelu read the bill for third reading, with Mr Maito moving the motion for its passage while it was seconded by Leonard Akinribido, the Deputy Minority Leader.

Speaking on the recommendations of the bill, Mr Begudu said the security agency would have a board to be administered by a chairman to be appointed by the governor.

He added that the chairman must be a person of proven integrity while there would a commander to lead the personnel of the corps on the field.

The committee chairman noted that the commander must be a retired security personnel, not below the rank of a major or its equivalent, with his confirmation at the behest of the assembly.

He said the template of the state was being used by others to harmonise the bill.

The Speaker of the house, Bamidele Oleyelogun, on his part, described the passage of the bill as remarkable.

Mr Oleyelogun, who wore Amotekun traditional attire, said the bill if assented to by the governor would reduce crime in the state.

He explained that the corps would be a community policing body that would complement the work of other security agencies in the state.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kola Olawoye, said that history had been made in the state.

Mr Olawoye noted that it was the first time that the Yoruba race would speak with one voice without opposition.

