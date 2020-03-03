Ogun Assembly passes Amotekun bill

Related News

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps bill.

This is coming barely 19 days after receiving the bill from the state governor.

The bill, titled, “HB No 35/OG/2020- “A Bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps to Assist in Maintaining Law and Order in the State and Connected Purposes,” was passed during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, following the presentation of the report of the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Security and Strategy by the majority leader, Yusuf Sherif.

The majority leader, thereafter, moved the motion for the adoption of the report which was seconded by Musefiu Lamidi and supported by all members through a voice vote after which the bill was read and adopted clause-by-clause by the committee of the whole House.

The motion for the third reading of the bill was later moved by the majority leader, seconded by Olusola Adams, while the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Deji Adeyemo, did the third reading of the bill.

The speaker thereafter directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to the governor, Dapo Abiodun, for his assent.

The assembly also approved the nomination of a commissioner nominee. Dairo Adetokunbo was screened earlier in the day after his name was sent to the lawmakers by Governor Abiodun last week.

The approval was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Committee on Transportation, led by Oludaisi Elemide, who also moved the motion for its adoption which was seconded by Musefiu Lamidi.

The confirmation of the nominee was thereafter done through a motion moved by the majority leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by Solomon Osho and supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

The speaker, in his response, stated that the unanimous confirmation of the nomination of the nominee by the lawmakers was based on the information and documents presented by the nominee as at the time of the screening earlier conducted in the day.

The nominee had earlier been screened during a session presided over by the Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Oludaisi Elemide, with a charge on him to put his experience in transportation management to work, with a view to developing the state’s transport sector for optimum performance.