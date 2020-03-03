JUST IN: Lagos Assembly passes bill to establish Amotekun

Related News

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the bill to establish Amotekun, a security outfit of the the South West.

The bill was passed after the lawmakers read it for the third time.

The bill seeks to unify the proposed law that would guide the security outfit jointly established by the South-West governors.

Prior to the passing of the bill, the Lagos State House of Assembly had organised a public hearing which was attended by residents of the state.

During the hearing, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa said Amotekun has come to stay.

“I’m sure we all recall the incidents before the establishment of Amotekun, the killings, maiming, kidnapping and their likes,” Mr Obasa had said.

“In the wisdom of our governors, they decided on Amotekun. Our race has spoken and we must stand by it but in line with the constitution.”

Details later…