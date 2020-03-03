Amotekun: Oyo Assembly passes new security outfit bill into law

Related News

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill 2020 into law.

This followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Security and Special Duties by the committee’s chairman, Akeem Obadara, who represents Ibadan North-West constituency.

The new security outfit will be part of the Western Nigeria Security Network which was launched in January by governors of the six states in the South West region and code-named ‘Operation Amotekun.’

Governor Seyi Makinde had earlier sent the bill to the Assembly for consideration.

One of the objectives of the bill is to create a security network to collaborate with and assist the police and other security agencies in maintaining law and order in the state.

Mr Obadara, while presenting the report of the committee at the plenary on Tuesday, said the bill is a product of extensive deliberation by critical stakeholders.

Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin, in his remarks said the House had fulfilled its fundamental responsibility of making people-oriented laws for the protection of lives and property in the state.

He expressed optimism that the bill when signed into law by Mr Makinde would stem the tide of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery in the state.

Mr Ogundoyin said: “By passing this bill, we have made history and we will be creating big strides towards providing and ensuring that all persons travelling along the highways, major roads, remote areas, hinterland and forest are free to participate in their normal social and economic life without fear or hindrance.

“One of the major concerns has always been the issue kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and all other forms of criminalities. We believe that this bill will provide the needed security for our people.

“We can be rest (sic) assured that the implementation will be thorough because we have not passed this bill in vain.

“You don’t need to preach to the converted. We have a governor who is an Amotekun himself and we have not passed the bill in vain, so you can be rest (sic) assured that the law will be accorded speedy assent by the governor.

“You can’t get a perfect law anywhere and if you pass a law and if it becomes problematic tomorrow, then the mechanism of amendment will set in.”