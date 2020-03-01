FG announces partial closure of Independence Bridge

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on Sunday announced the partial closure of the Independence Bridge in Lagos for routine maintenance until May 2 to replace damaged expansion joints.

A statement by Adedamola Kuti, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos appealed to road users to use alternative routes.

“As part of the National Bridge Maintenance Programme of the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has embarked on the maintenance of Independence Bridge, the bridge linking Bonny Camp and Onikan in Lagos.

“The maintenance has reached the stage of replacement of worn out expansion joints and laying of Asphaltic concrete wearing course between 1st March and 2nd May, 2020.

“To accomplish this phase of work, there will be partial closure of the bridge. This may lead to delay in travel time.

“Motorists are advised to plan their movement and make use of alternative route such as Falomo Bridge. All inconveniences are highly regretted,” Kuti said. (NAN)

