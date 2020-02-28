Man jailed for attempting to rape own daughter

Related News

An Ado Ekiti High Court on Thursday sent a 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, to prison for 14 years for attempting to rape his 17-year-old daughter.

The imprisonment is without an option of fine.

The court found Mr Adeyanju guilty of the offence of attempted rape based on his confessional statement and the testimony of witnesses called during the trial.

The judge, Monisola Abodunde, however, exonerated him of the offence of serial rape also brought against him by the prosecution.

“After listening to both the prosecution and the defence counsels, the prosecution had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt and established the case of attempted rape of his daughter,” the judge said.

“The court found you guilty as charged but based on the plea of the defence counsel, describing him as a first offender, he is hereby sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.”

The judge said the three years he had already spent in jail should be subtracted from the jail term.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Wale Fapohunda, who doubles as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti State, said that the convict committed the offences on September 10, 2017, at No 30, Irona Street, Ado-Ekiti.

He further stated that the convict on the said date, unlawfully attempted to have sexual intercourse with his 17-year-old daughter.

According to him, the victim said her father had started having sexual intercourse with her since she was 10 years old, adding that her father always “gave her drugs to prevent pregnancy and threatened to kill her if she told anyone”.

Mr Fapohunda added that the convict, whose wife had left him since the victim was 10 years old, always beat her whenever she refused her father sex.

He said the offences contravened Sections 358 and 359 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecution called five witnesses and tendered exhibits including pictures, statements of the convict and the victim.

The defence counsel, Yinka Opaleke, who only called a witness, pleaded for leniency for his client.