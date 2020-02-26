Okada Ban: Lagos govt ‘arrest leaders of persons with disabilities’ protesting tricycle ban

Related News

The officials of the Lagos State government have arrested leaders of Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) who had gone to the government house to protest the restriction of tricycles in some parts of the state, a human rights group, Enough is Enough, has said.

The protesters, in their hundreds, had stormed the government house in Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday and vowed to remain there until they get an audience with the governor. They had been ignored in an earlier protest to the governor’s office.

Enough is Enough (EIE) said the protesters were dispersed with tear gas in the early hours of Wednesday.

“About 9 p.m. yesterday, the security guards hired to protect the PLWDs from unprovoked harassment were arrested and taken to Area F,” the group said in a statement Wednesday.

“The police came back to beg the citizens to leave as their presence was embarrassing the government. About midnight, the external lights were turned off but over 600 PLWDs stayed strong. At 2 a.m., five of their leaders were arrested and tear gas used to disperse the others,” it added.

The state government, on February 1, began the enforcement of its decision to restrict the activities of commercial motorcycles and tricycles from major roads and bridges in the state.

Although the decision resulted in untold hardship to citizens, the government has refused to back down from its decision.

‘Not aware’

When asked about the arrest of some of the protesters, Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES that he is unaware of any arrest. He would make efforts to confirm if there was any.

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the state government did not order the arrest of any of the protesters.

“I’m not aware that anybody was arrested,” Mr Akosile told PREMIUM TIMES.

“The state government did not order the arrest of anybody. We saw them at the gate yesterday, hundreds of them, but we are law-abiding citizens, nobody touched them.”

“Our government does not discriminate against people, protesters are entitled to peaceful protest. Nobody was arrested on the order of the state government, nobody,” Mr Akosile said.

‘#OccupyAlausa’

During Tuesday’s peaceful protest, the Physically Challenged Empowerment Initiative (PCEI), a network of persons with disabilities, said its members are in a desperate situation as a result of the restriction.

Expressing the effects of the ban of tricycles on their livelihoods, the group vowed to remain at the government house until they are given audience by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state.

They tagged their protest #OccupyAlausa.

Mohammed Zanna, the spokesperson of PCEI, said the sufferings of persons with disabilities have increased since the enforcement of the restriction.

“We condemn the blanket ban; the latest anti-poor policy in Lagos, and call for an immediate repeal while suitable, pro-people regulations are developed.”

Mr Zanna said many of PCEI members were formerly street beggars whom they have supported to enter into Keke driving business as a dignified and legal alternative to street begging.

He said the “implementation of a blanket ban on Keke and Okada across Lagos State, with ruthless and illegal enforcement activities,” has created more problems for the group as many of the riders had their motorcycles impounded even while they were not moving on the restricted routes.

“The ban has witnessed several of their Kekes seized on 1 February 2020 from within a taxi park where they were parked respecting the ban.”

Mr Zanna added that the impacts of the restriction have been worse on PCEI members since many of them are practically trampled in the rush for buses and have been unable to either move themselves using their network’s Keke fleet or move long distances self-propelled.

“This amounts to a severe assault on their right to mobility and, more so, their right to dignity,” he said.

The group had earlier held a peaceful protest and delivered a petition to the Lagos State governor on February 7, but no response was received.

In a fresh petition written to the state governor on Tuesday, PCEI said that despite that persons living with disabilities registered en masse with the Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs (LASODA), they enjoy no protection, support or benefits.

PCEI said the enforcement of the restriction has unleashed untold hardships to persons living with disabilities who are hardworking and find means to fends for themselves.

The group demanded that the government repeals the restriction or find alternative means of livelihoods for PLWDs.

“We are ready to work with the government to find workable alternatives through appropriate regulation of Keke, special permits for PLWDs to use our Keke for the transportation of our members, or real and immediate support for alternative livelihoods through skills training and support for PLWDs to start new businesses,” the group said.