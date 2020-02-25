Buhari to visit Ondo for commissioning of projects

Related News

The Ondo State Government has declared Tuesday a public holiday as President Muhammadu Buhari will be in the state for a day’s visit.

His visit coincides with the third year anniversary of the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration and the state has already begun activities to mark the anniversary.

The president’s visit is also viewed as a morale booster for the governor who is seeking a second ticket from his party, the All Progressives Congress, which at the moment, is seriously factionalised.

A number of aspirants have already shown the desire to contest the July primaries of the APC and are campaigning against Mr Akeredolu.

Mr Akeredolu, it was gathered, is using the visit to showcase a number of his infrastructural achievements in the last three years.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, the public holiday is necessary for the state to welcome the President to the state.

The statement said Mr Buhari is expected to arrive in the state to commission two key legacy projects, namely, the Ore Industrial Hub and the Ore Inter-change.

The government said the commissioning was part of activities marking the 3rd Anniversary of the administration.

“The governor expresses appreciation to God for the journey thus far even as he enjoins all to take advantage of this period to participate fully in the series of activities lined up for the Anniversary celebrations,” the statement said.

Projects

The Ore bridge which forms the interchange along the Benin-Ijebu Ode expressway is about 125m long and is expected to reduce the rate of accidents witnessed at the interchange.

However, critics of the government had raised several the alarm over its cost which was put at N5 billion.

The state government had explained that the flyover would ease the traffic at the crossroads and would reduce accidents.

The president is also expected to commission a N15 billion International Industrial Park in Omotosho, Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area.

The state government had said it was able to achieve the feat following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with HESSMAC Nigeria Limited for the Development, operation and management of the park.

The government said the industrial park, which covers a land area of 1000 hectares, is expected to generate 15000 direct jobs and other auxiliary services from 400 industries that will spring up.