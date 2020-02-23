Man nabbed for forging riders’ identity cards in Lagos

A 33-year old man, Ojo Adeyinka, has been arrested in Lagos for producing fake riders’ identity cards which he sells to unsuspecting motorcycle owners.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said on Sunday that the suspect was arrested by operatives from Ikorodu Police Station and the Lagos State Taskforce on Friday.

The suspect is a graduate of Mass Communications and a resident of No. 1 Miracle Villa Street Abafo Ogijo, Ogun State.

The riders’ identity card is issued to owners of motorcycles in Lagos State by Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA), a government agency. MVAA has eight stations spread across the state.

Mr Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Adeyinka was arrested following a complaint received by the station manager of Riders Card, Ikorodu division.

In the complaint, one Ibrahim Audu said he got a copy of the riders’ identity card from the arrested suspect.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect was selling the forged Identification card which serves as permits to unsuspecting motorcycle owners between N2,500 and N3,400 each.

“In his statement, he stated that, he started forging riders permits in January 2020. He used the advantage of the proximity of his shop to the licensing office at Odogunyan area to lure his victims, under the guise of being an agent of the VIO,” the police said.

Items recovered from the suspect include machines used in printing the fake documents and large quantity of the printed materials.

Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for in depth investigation and diligent prosecution, Mr Elkana said.

