Alleged Assault: Oluwo reacts to suspension by Osun monarchs

Abdulrasheed Akanbi
Oluwo of Iwo, AbdulRasheed Akanbi

The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has dismissed the six-month suspension handed to him by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers over alleged assault.

Mr Akanbi in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Alli Ibrahim, and made available to reporters on Friday evening, said his suspension is ‘political’.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the Osun council of obas met for three hours in Osogbo and suspended Mr Akanbi.

The meeting was presided by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The Orangun of Ila Orangun, Wahab Adedotun, was quoted as saying: “Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has been suspended for six months”.

The council also alleged that Mr Akanbi’s ‘indecent acts’ to some monarchs, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi; Alake of Egbaland and the Ooni of Ife necessitated his suspension.

Oluwo reacts

Mr Akanbi, in his reaction, said his purported suspension ”is strange to the traditional institution, book of history and will never stand”.

“The highest level of injustice is for the council to say I was rude to the same Ooni who presided over a meeting where they said I was suspended.

“I was never suspended. The suspension reported by the media is just from the monthly Osun State Traditional Council meeting which is subject to the approval of the state government.

“If this should stand, many monarchs will not be encouraged to regard the council. It is just an audio pronouncement and an insult to the state government without consultation by the council,” he said.

He also gave further insight into the controversy.

“We were invited to address the allegation that I punched another Oba. The AIG and the government officials presence came to the meeting as witnesses and gave an account that I didn’t beat any Oba. Maybe because the truth from the witnesses didn’t go with their expectation, they hatched unfounded excuse to make an audio suspension.

“It is pure political (politics) and there are many things attached but we keep mute to see how far this will stand.”

Genesis

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Oluwo last Friday allegedly assaulted the Agboowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, over a land dispute in Iwo land.

The assault reportedly took place at the office of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 11, in Osogbo.

While the meeting was ongoing, Mr Akanbi allegedly stood up from where he was sitting and ‘descended’ on Mr Akinropo which led to him being rushed to the hospital.

Mr Akanbi has denied assaulting his colleague.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.