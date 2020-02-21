I’ve no plan to join APC – Fayose

Related News

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says he is not contemplating dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for another party.

His Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, said this in a statement in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Friday.

Mr Olayinka, explained that the claim in some quarters that Mr Fayose had concluded arrangements to embrace the All Progressives Congress (APC), was false.

“Someone of the status and pedigree of Fayose can never join APC,” he said.

He said, a statement purportedly made by the state chapter of APC to the effect that Fayose was not qualified to join the party, was therefore unthinkable and mischievous.

“It is funny that APC lied about Fayose coming to join the party and also went further to react to its own lies,” he said.

He admonished the party to focus its attention on how to lift the state to economic greatness and stop further job losses.

Mr Fayose left office as governor in 2018.

(NAN)