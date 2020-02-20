Alleged Assault: Osun monarch wants Oluwo prosecuted

Oluwo of Iwo

The face-off between the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi and the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikirulahi Akinropo, over land dispute in Iwo land continue to generate controversy in Osun communities.

On Wednesday, Mr Akinropo, who was allegedly assaulted last Friday, wrote a petition to Assistant General of Police, Zone XI Headquarters, Osogbo, Bashir Makama, to immediately arraign Mr Akanbi.

He made this demand through his counsel, Soji Oyetayo. The letter, made available to journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday, was titled “Letter of demand for the immediate prosecution of Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo”.

Mr Akinropo’s counsel argued that the alleged act in the presence of two Osun State commissioners and some officers is a criminal conduct and punishable by law.

He reminded the AIG “the ugly incident happened in your presence, two Honourable Osun State Commissioners, some of your officers who were at the said meeting and other traditional rulers invited for the said peace meeting.”

“In fact, it was your humble self who disengaged the said Oluwo of Iwo, from killing our client on that day,” part of the petition read.

“It needs to be clearly stated that under our law, nobody, no matter highly placed, is above the law. The act of the said Oluwo of Iwo, at the said meeting by beating a fellow traditional ruler clearly amounted to criminal conduct which is punishable by law.”

Mr Akinropo told the AIG that failure to charge Mr Akanbi to court for his ‘criminal conduct’ will amount to disrepute of his office.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that on Monday some residents of Ogbaagba, Ile-Ogbo and Iwo demanded adequate punishment against Mr Akanbi. A counter protest held on Tuesday by some residents of Iwo in solidarity with their king.

Meanwhile, speaking during a press conference at the Nigerian Union of Journalists, correspondents’ chapel, in Osogbo on Tuesday, Mr Akanbi denied assaulting Mr. Akinropo.

He said he was being targeted for fighting for the rights of the residents, whose lands were being sold illegally by some monarchs.

The state government, through the Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbomode, said the face-off between the two monarchs is unfortunate and was being reviewed by the council of kings.

