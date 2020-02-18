Ex-House of Reps member, Alli Sarumi, is dead

A former member of the House of Representatives, Alli Sarumi, is dead.

Mr Sarumi, fondly known as “Alli Bay” in his younger days as a politician, passed on in his sleep Tuesday morning in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He represented Ibadan North Federal Constituency between 1999 and 2003 under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

He died at the age of 81.

He has been buried according to Islamic rites at his Bashorun, Ibadan residence on Tuesday.

One of his daughters, Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu, confirmed the death of the politician.

Ms Sarumi-Aliyu, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the National Interest Party (NIP) in the 2019 general elections in Oyo State, added that her father has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Ms Sarumi-Aliyu said, “I lost my dad this morning. The famous Alli Bay Batashi is gone, Sarumi Dikaka Dikuku.

“Alli Bay represented Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003 as a member of the Alliance for Democracy.

“After the expiration of his tenure in the House of Reps, the well cultured Sarumi slugged it out with Senator Abiola Ajimobi at the Oyo South Senatorial election.”

Ms Sarumi-Aliyu, in the statement, added that the deceased had 10 children and 20 grandchildren.

“The 8th day Fidau prayers will hold at his No 3, Omo Oyin Way, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan home on February 25.”

