I didn’t assault Ogbaagba monarch – Oluwo of Iwo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi
Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi

The Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has denied the allegation that he assaulted the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, during a peace meeting in the state.

Mr Akanbi, at a press conference on Tuesday in Osogbo, the state capital, said the allegation was a desperate gang up against him.

The monarch, who denied the trending report of physically assaulting Mr Akinropo said what happened was a “mere altercation and not physical combat.”

Mr Akanbi said what transpired between him and the Ogbaagba monarch was a fallout of a courageous move on his part to put a stop to economic oppression against the downtrodden by kings in his domain.

“I did not punch Agbowu of Ogbaagba, although there was altercation that almost resulted to exchange of blows, but that didn’t happen at all.

“I brought him and other Obas to the police to talk to them on the need to stop selling land that did not belong to them.

“I am fighting corruption in a traditional way.

“They are selling a hectares of land at the rate of N60,000, which I’m kicking against.

“I did not touch Agbowu of Ogbaagba, although he was aggressive and we almost had altercation but I did not punch him,” the Iwo monarch said.

The Iwo monarch added he was a peace loving personality.

“If I am that boxing king you people are calling me, I should have done that in Iwo and not in Osogbo.

“I personally initiated the peace meeting in which I involved the AIG when those kings refused to desist from land grabbing despite my several warnings and advice,” Mr Akanbi said.

It would be recalled that Mr Akanbi was alleged to have assaulted Mr Akinropo during a peace meeting at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Bashir Makama, in Osogbo on Friday.

The state government, however, condemned the incident, describing it as unfortunate and avoidable.

The government in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said a situation where monarchs engaged in public display of temperament did not edify the revered stools of “our forebears.”

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.