EFCC Foils Man’s Attempt To Smuggle In Hard Drugs For Detained Son

A 60-year-old fish-farmer, Muyiwa Otuyalo, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly attempting to smuggle hard drugs for his son, Damilola Otuyalo, who is in the custody of the commission in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Zonal office of the commission, in a statement on Tuesday, said the man was at the premises of the EFCC in Ibadan on Monday, supposedly to visit his son, but, while discussing with the son, an officer noticed that he brought out a sachet of tablets and handed to him.

The statement added that the officer subsequently raised alarm which led to the confiscation of the drug. When the in-house nurse was called upon for assessment of the content, it was revealed that the said item was Rohypnol, a tranquillizer used under strict prescription for treatment of severe insomnia and renders assistance in anaesthesia.

The drug is said to possess high sedative effect and is rarely used except when prescribed by licensed medical officers.

The agency said the younger Otuyalo was recently arrested after a criminal case of money laundering detected in the United Kingdom was reported against him. The case, which involved £45,000, was a fragment of a wider one involving about £500,000 for which he has been declared wanted by London’s Metropolitan Police.

The commission said the suspect had been on the wanted list of the International Police, Interpol, before the petition was filed at the EFCC, Ibadan zonal office. The officers of the Nigerian Interpol were already in contact with the commission in respect of the said case before the suspect’s father attempted to smuggle in the hard drug for him.

The statement said further investigations are ongoing and that the commission intends to hand him over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, for possible prosecution of the suspected narcotic case.