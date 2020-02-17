Osun govt. speaks on Oluwo, Agbowu face-off

Abdulrasheed Akanbi
Oluwo of Iwo, AbdulRasheed Akanbi

The Osun State Government has described the face-off between the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi and the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, as unfortunate and avoidable.

Mr Akanbi was alleged to have assaulted Mr Akinropo during a peace meeting at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Bashir Makama, on Friday.

But the Osun government in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, on Monday in Osogbo said a situation where monarchs engage in public display of temperament does not edify the revered stools of “our forebears.”

The statement said traditional rulers ought to protect and preserve the sacredness of the traditional institution.

“We believe in the dignity of traditional stools and sacredness of royalty.

“We will continue to preach peace among all our citizens and harmonious relationship among our traditional rulers.

“Government is aware that the State Council of Traditional Rulers has stepped into the matter.

“And we are confident that the council will take appropriate steps to preserve peaceful coexistence among the Obas in the state.

“We do not want any crisis in any part of the state,” the statement said.

(NAN)

