Protesters demand suspension of Oluwo for allegedly assaulting fellow monarch

Related News

Some residents of Ayedire, Olaoluwa and Iwo communities in Osun State on Monday stormed the street of Osogbo, the state capital, to protest the alleged assault on the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, by the the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi.

The protesters, who were seen with placards, demanded the suspension of the Oluwo.

PREMIUM TIMES on Friday reported how Mr Akanbi, on Friday, allegedly assaulted Mr Akinropo over land dispute, at the office of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 11, in Osogbo.

The AIG, Bashir Makama, had summoned a peace meeting to settle a land dispute happening in Iwo.

Sources familiar with the matter disclosed that before now, Mr Akanbi had asked other monarchs in Iwo to stop selling land without his consent.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that several meetings held in Iwo to restore law and order ended in deadlock and this was what necessitated the intervention of the police.

Other monarchs at Friday’s peace meeting were Quadri Adeoye, Oluwo of Iwo-Oke; Oyebamiji Oyeleso of Oluponna, Adio Oyediran of Igegeland, Solomon Ojo of Ikonifin, Moshood Oparonke of Eesu, among others.

While the meeting was ongoing, Mr Akanbi allegedly stood up from where he was sitting and descended on Mr Akinropo which led to being rushed to the hospital.

Mr Akanbi while reacting to the allegation did not deny assaulting his colleague. He simply said it was self-defense against the attempt of Mr Akinropo to stick his staff of office in his eyes.

On Monday, the chiefs and some residents of Ogbaagba, Ile-Ogbo and Iwo demanded adequate punishment against Mr Akanbi.

Protesters Demand Suspension Of Oluwo For Assaulting Colleague Over Land Dispute

They described the Oluwo’s action as barbaric and a disrespect to the tradition and culture of the Yoruba race.

“Oluwo must be brought to book”, an inscription on one of the placards read. In all, they called for the suspension of Mr Akanbi.

Osun Govt:

The State Government through the Commissioner of Information, Funke Egbemode, in a statement said the State Council of Traditional Rulers has stepped into the matter.

“We are confident that the council will take appropriate steps to preserve peaceful coexistence among the Obas in the state. We do not want any crisis in any part of the State,” she said as the described the face-off as unfortunate.

“We believe in the dignity of traditional stools and sacredness of royalty. We will continue to preach peace among all our citizens and harmonious relationship among our traditional rulers.”