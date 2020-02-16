Police arrest suspected Aiye Confraternity kingpin, eight others

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested Sikiru Samuel, a suspected kingpin of Aiye Confraternity, and eight other members of the group in Lagos.

Bala Elkana, police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement on Sunday that Mr Samuel, a.k.a Samora, was arrested at Ikorodu alongside eight members of his group.

Mr Elkana said the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants deployed to Ikorodu by Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, made the arrest.

The 24-years old Samora was a leader of Aiye Confraternity and was arrested at Imota in Ikorodu, Mr Elkana said.

Other members of the Aiye Confraternity the police said were arrested are Adegboyega Ismaila, 19; Sunkanmi Shonubi, a.k.a Napel, 19; Adigun Faruq, 18; Rilwan Akinwale, 30; Victor Uju, a.k.a Zino, 18; Juwon Idowu, a.k.a Lighter, 18; Rasak Adebola, a.k.a ‘Bobo’, 20; and Kehinde Keshinro,18.

One double-barrel gun was recovered from social miscreants, the police said.

“The gang is responsible for a series of violent attacks and gang violence in Imota and environs. One of such violent attacks happened on 12/02/2020 at about 0830hours which led to the death of one David Nwanga, ‘m’ 30 years old, of Araro Adamo area, ” he said.

Mr Elkana said the operation was in line with the intention of the commissioner to sustain the onslaught on cultists and other social miscreants in Ikorodu, Imota, Agbowa, Owutu, Ijede, Ipakodo and Owode Onirin.

The police earlier arrested the 22-year old Maliki Bello, the suspected leader of the notorious Berry Boys Secret Cult at Itire area of the state.

Mr Elkana said there would be a continuous effort to arrest miscreants in the state.

He said the suspects have been handed over to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Yaba, for discreet investigation.