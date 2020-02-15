Seven dead in Dangote truck accident on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

Related News

A road accident involving a truck and two passenger vehicles on Saturday claimed the lives of seven persons and seriously injured others along the Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway.

The crash happened near the old toll gate at Ota.

The Federal Road Safety Commission, Ogun State command’s public education officer, Florence Okpe, made this known, explaining that the crash involved a Dangote truck conveying cements and a space wagon and a volkswagen passengers bus.

Mrs Okpe said irate mob protesting the tragedy had set the Dangote truck ablaze after blaming it of causing the fatal crash.

She said at the time of filing this report, FRSC officials were still at the scene managing the incident and had contacted the fire service to extinguish the fire.

She said sister security and emergency agencies had been informed to assist.

The crash involved 17 people (six male adults , two male children, eight female adults and and 1 female child).

Two men, three women and two children died.

Mrs Okpe said the injured victims were rescued to Ota General Hospital, while the bodies of the dead victims were deposited at the Ifo General Hospital Morgue in Ogun State.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Ogun said the area the crash occured is notorious for frequent crashes, which has claimed over 40 lives in the last five years.