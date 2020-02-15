Oluwo of Iwo allegedly assaults another monarch

Related News

The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, on Friday, allegedly assaulted another monarch, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, over land dispute.

The alleged assault occurred at the office of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 11, in Osogbo.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the alleged assault occurred during a peace meeting summoned by the AIG, Bashir Makama, to settle a land dispute happening in Iwo.

Sources familiar with the matter disclosed that before now, Mr Akanbi had asked other monarchs in Iwo to stop selling land without his consent.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that several meetings held in Iwo to restore law and order ended in deadlock and this was what necessitated the intervention of the police.

Other monarchs at Friday’s peace meeting were Quadri Adeoye, Oluwo of Iwo-Oke; Oyebamiji Oyeleso of Oluponna, Adio Oyediran of Igegeland, Solomon Ojo of Ikonifin, Moshood Oparonke of Eesu, among others.

While the meeting was ongoing, Mr Akanbi allegedly stood up from where he was sitting and descended on Mr Akinropo.

Eyewitnesses who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to talk to journalists disclosed that it took the effort of the AIG to rescue Mr Akinropo.

Mr Akinropo was reportedly rushed to the state hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo for treatment.

Although, the Osun state police command is yet to speak on the incident, a monarch who spoke with journalists at the hospital confirmed the attack.

The Olu of Ileogbo, Habeeb Adetoyese, who spoke on behalf of others reportedly said: “Oluwo wrote a petition that some monarchs in the area are selling his land. The state government ordered for settlement and a peace meeting was scheduled at Iwo but Oluwo himself disrupted the meeting.”

“They invited us for another meeting today Friday February 14 at the office of AIG. When Agbowu denied selling beyond his land, Oluwo rose in anger and punched him. He sustained injury in his mouth before the AIG could rescue him.”

Self Defense – Oluwo

While Mr Akanbi did not deny attacking his colleague, he simply said it was self defense against the attempt of Mr Akinropo to stick his staff of office in Mr Akanbi’s eyes.

According to a brief statement made available to journalists by the media office of the Iwo palace, the assaulted monarch “while making his speech called Oba Akanbi unprintable names, pointing his staff of office at Oluwo while an attempt to stick the staff in his eyes was defended.”