Gov. Oyetola presents N1.2bn bonds to retirees

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state on Friday presented N1.2 billion bonds to retirees in the state.

Mr Oyetola, who used the occasion of 2020 Cultural Day celebration to make the presentation in Osogbo, said the bonds were for the payment of terminal benefit of some retired workers under the contributory Pension Scheme.

The governor said that the government would continue to bring smiles to the faces of all categories of workers in the state.

He expressed deep appreciation to workers for their commitment and dedication to service and assured them of government continued support.

Mr Oyetola described the pensioners as a significant population and elder citizens, who had contributed significantly and meritoriously to the upliftment of the state.

He said: “Your welfare is of paramount importance to us and that is why, even in the face of limited resources, we have lived up to our word to pay your gratuity and pension as retired workers and the salaries of the serving workers.

“About two days ago, we released the sum of N50 million for the payment of gratuities of retired workers under the old Pension Scheme.

“Today, we are here to further fulfill our promise to enhance your welfare.

“We shall release the sum of N550 million for the payment of terminal benefits of some retired workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“As well as another sum of N647 million under the Scheme for retired Local Government Employees and Elementary School Teachers in the state’’.

Speaking on the significance of the 2020 Cultural Day, the governor said his administration dedicated ‘adire wears’ (the traditional attire) to commemorate the day.

Earlier in his remarks, the Head of Service, Festus Olowogboyega, commended the governor for redefining the civil service and for making life worthwhile for the workers in the state.

Mr Olowogboyega commended the government for giving priority to the welfare of pensioners whose footprints had served as inspiration to active workers in the state civil service.

(NAN)